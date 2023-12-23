Ryan Minor, who replaced Cal Ripken to end record streak, dead at 49

Ryan Minor, who played in four MLB seasons and replaced Cal Ripken Jr. when he decided to end his consecutive-games streak, died Friday at the age of 49.

The University of Oklahoma said that Minor passed away from cancer. Minor was an All-American in basketball and helped the OU baseball team to the 1994 national title as a first baseman and pitcher.

He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 33rd round of the 1996 MLB Draft and appeared in 87 games over three seasons with the Orioles.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former third baseman and longtime minor league manager Ryan Minor, who courageously fought cancer,” Baltimore posted to X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ryan’s family and friends at this time.”

Ripken ended his consecutive-games-played streak on September 20, 1998 at 2,632. Minor played third base in place of Ripken.

“I had no idea, when I was coming to the park,” Minor said at the time, according to The Associated Press.

He finished his MLB career appearing in 142 games, hitting .177 at the plate with 27 RBIs.

Minor went on to coach in Baltimore’s minor league system, managing the Delmarva Shorebirds and the Frederick Keys.

A two-sport star, Minor was named the 1994-95 Big Eight Conference Player of the Year in basketball under head coach Kelvin Sampson.

“The ultimate warrior and fierce competitor,” Sampson posted to X. “The best 3 level scorer i ever coached. Ryan was at his best on the road in the ol Big 8. Thank you for allowing me to coach you Ryan. I love you and God Bless you.”

Minor was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer last fall, according to The Oklahoman. He was named as a member of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame 2024 class last month.