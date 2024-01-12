Ryan Rollins, recently released by Wizards, charged with larceny after allegedly stealing from Target: report

The Washington Wizards released guard Ryan Rollins Monday, and some new information may have played a factor in that decision.

The 21-year-old is accused of stealing from a Target store seven times over two months while he was on the Wizards’ roster, according to The Athletic.

The alleged incidents occurred between Sept. 9 and Nov. 9, and the items from each alleged theft were valued at less than $1,000.

Rollins is said to have stolen household items like candles, groceries and body wash from the same store.

He’s faces seven charges of petit larceny, a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia. Punishment could be “confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both,” a state law says.

A court hearing is scheduled for next month. Rollins has not entered a plea, according to The Athletic.

Rollins was a player involved in the blockbuster deal that sent Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors. Rollins was one of the players Washington got in return.

“We just recently learned of the charges against Ryan,” Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger told The Athletic. “We cannot comment on that matter or the basis for our roster decisions. We do take our role very seriously as citizens of the DMV, representatives of our fans and a team our community can be proud of. These are expectations, not aspirations. We’re eager to move forward with our team as constituted and pursue excellence on and off the court.”

Rollins was the 44th overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Rollins appeared in 10 games with Washington this season and a dozen last year with the Warriors.

