Sabres-Blackhawks game postponed as severe weather continues in Buffalo

An NFL playoff game wasn’t the only sporting event affected by the heavy snow in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills were scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, but nearly 3 feet of snow, combined with a travel ban, postponed the game for a day.

But the snow has returned, and more events in northwest New York are being rescheduled.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wednesday’s NHL game between the Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks has been postponed to Thursday, the league announced.

The decision was made “keeping the safety of our fans, players and staff in mind.”

The new snowstorm has introduced a second travel ban in Buffalo. A lake-effect snow warning went active at 1 p.m. Tuesday for the area as 1–3 feet of snow in the Buffalo area could fall on top of what already accumulated over the weekend.

MSG OWNER JAMES DOLAN ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT, TRAFFICKING OF MASSEUSE ALONGSIDE HARVEY WEINSTEIN

The Bills might be affected by snow yet again heading into their next playoff matchup, this time with the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.

After a large group of snow removal crews that included volunteer fans cleared the snow off the field at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the Bills took down the Steelers, 31-17, and moved on to the divisional round of the playoffs.

The lake-effect snow warning may not affect Sunday’s game. The warning expires at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.