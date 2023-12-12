Sabres broadcaster bloodied after taking puck to face

Rob Ray thought he was done with hockey injuries when he retired in 2004, but he found himself in the line of fire on Monday night.

Ray is now a broadcaster for the Buffalo Sabres, and he often does his reporting from the ice level next to the two teams’ benches.

But, the benches don’t have glass boards, and neither does his own personal broadcast booth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With a little over five minutes to go in the Sabres’ game against the Arizona Coyotes, a puck went off the stick of Michael Kesselring, trying to dump it off the boards. But it went just a bit high and knocked Ray in between his eyes.

Since the puck was out of play, the whistle blew, and members of both benches were quick to check on Ray.

After a couple minutes, Ray was seen taped up to stop the bleeding.

He said he was “all good.”

“I’m just trying to clean my glasses up a little bit so I can put them on and see through them again,” Ray added. “A normal guy would have been carried out of here.”

He even said he could no longer use his notes, hinting there was blood on them.

Ray said he’d likely need stitches afterward.

The 55-year-old played 16 seasons in the NHL, 14 of them with the Sabres, and twice led the NHL in penalty minutes.

His 3,189 penalty minutes as a Sabre remain a franchise record, and his 3,207 in his entire career are the sixth-most.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.