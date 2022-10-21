Saints’ Andy Dalton turned into meme after throwing back-to-back pick-sixes against Cardinals

It looked like the New Orleans Saints had enough time for a solid final drive of the first half after the Arizona Cardinals tied the Thursday night game in Glendale, 14-14.

The Cardinals had another thing in mind, though.

Andy Dalton, quarterbacking the Saints with Jameis Winston out, threw back-to-back interceptions for touchdowns to give the Cardinals a two-score lead heading into halftime instead.

The first one wasn’t on Dalton at all. He put the ball where it needed to go for Marquez Callaway streaking across the middle of the field on a slant. But Callaway botched the catch and the ball flew into the air.

The person who came down with it? Second-year cornerback Marco Wilson out of Florida, who took it to the house for the 21-14 lead.

And unfortunately for Dalton, his reaction was caught at just the right moment by a photographer that has the meme moment saved forever.

But on the very next drive, Dalton threw another ball across the middle that didn’t have a Saints receiver anywhere near it. Instead, it was Isaiah Simmons picking it off and using his rare speed at middle linebacker to sprint 56 yards for the second pick-six.

That made it 28-14 and just like that all the momentum ended up in Arizona’s hands. They also got the ball to start the second half.

There have been some good explosive plays by the Saints in this game as well, including their first drive of the night. Dalton found undrafted rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game.

Shaheed scored his first career touchdown last week in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a 44-yard rushing attempt that went for six.

There was also the short pass to Kevin White for New Orleans that went 64 yards that set up Taysom Hill’s touchdown catch for the second score of the game.

But New Orleans is going to need some more explosive plays if they wish to get back into this ballgame that Dalton’s errors gifted the Cardinals on Thursday night.