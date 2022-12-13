Saints’ Cameron Jordan on fine for allegedly faking injury: ‘My name’s low-key been slandered’

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan spoke out against the $50,000 fine he received over the weekend after the NFL determined he faked an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jordan and the Saints organization vehemently denied the defensive star did that in last Monday’s game between the two NFC South rivals. He said he got an MRI on his ankle after the game, thinking it would be an injury in that location, but it turned out to be a mid-foot sprain.

“I feel like my name’s low-key been slandered. Like I haven’t played with more or less,” Jordan said, via ESPN. “And even then, I went out, went to the tent, got taped up … went back to the playing field and finished the game.

“In terms of how I play this game and how hard I play this game, I was like ‘Yo, if this was a civil lawsuit, I’d countersue for triple the amount.’ The amount of work that I’ve put in to be a part of the league, the amount of honor I take in playing this game, yeah, that’s why I also laugh at this. … You know my track record, you know I’ll do everything I can to try to be on the field and try to be part of the team.”

Jordan added he plans to appeal the fine but believes he should not really have to go through the process. New Orleans coach Dennis Allen declined to comment only to reiterate that Jordan was hurt on the play.

The Saints had a bye in Week 14.

Allen was fined $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was fined $50,000 and Jordan was fined $50,000. Pro Football Talk was the first to report the fine.

The Saints released a statement on the fine.

“Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention,” the team said. “He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play.”