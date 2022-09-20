Saints’ Dennis Allen had ‘conversation’ with Marshon Lattimore, confused by Mike Evans suspension

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday he talked to cornerback Marshon Lattimore following his involvement in a fight with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Lattimore and Evans were ejected from their Week 2 game on Sunday. But on Monday, Evans was the only one out of the two players who received a suspension. Allen was asked about whether he talked with Lattimore about the incident.

“He and I had a conversation. He understands. He understands that he can’t retaliate and that’s something that teams in this league are going to continue to try him on,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “A lot of the instances that I can think of, it’s generally been a retaliation deal.”

Lattimore and Evans have history as the wide receiver was suspended for pushing Lattimore to the ground in 2017.

“I don’t understand how (the NFL) comes to the conclusion of what they’re coming to (with Evans). Certainly, I felt like what he did was way more egregious than what Marshon did, and it’s the second time that that’s happened. I’m not sure how they come up with those designations,” Allen added.

“These altercations typically kind of occur with the people that are involved and not people that are not involved.”

Lattimore is a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback and was the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Through two games this season, he had five tackles and one pass defended.