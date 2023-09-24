Saints’ Derek Carr leaves game vs Packers with shoulder injury

New Orleans Saints star Derek Carr left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter after he appeared to be shaken up after a tackle.

Carr walked off of the field under his own power with 10:39 to go in the quarter. Packers pass-rusher Rashan Gary had just sacked Carr. It was the third sack of the day for the Packers. Jameis Winston was seen warming up on the sideline as medical personnel attended to Carr.

Carr was 13-of-18 with 103 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He had a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham in the first quarter to help New Orleans go up 7-0 early.

He was questionable to return to the game due to a shoulder injury and later ruled out.

Winston eventually came in as Carr’s replacement.

Carr was the prized free agent signing of the Saints during the offseason. He spent nine years with the Las Vegas Raiders before the two sides decided to part ways.

The four-time Pro Bowler had 3,522 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes for the Raiders last season. So far this year, he has 533 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions.

New Orleans entered the game against the Packers with a 2-0 record.