Saints end Tommy DeVito’s Giants honeymoon in dominant win

The New Orleans Saints did not care at all for the Tommy DeVito hype, dominating the New York Giants, 24-6, at home on Sunday.

The Saints move to 7-7 on the year to remain in the NFC South race, as they’re tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who defeated the Green Bay Packers as well.

The Giants came into this game winners of three straight and hanging on in the NFC playoff race. But DeVito, who has become a local legend in New Jersey as he’s been leading the Giants’ offense to victories, didn’t have his secret sauce down in the bayou.

He went 20-for-34 for 177 yards with no touchdowns, as the Saints’ defense held the Giants to just two field goals throughout the game. DeVito was also sacked seven times, as his offensive line, which has been playing better of late, didn’t help him out.

Meanwhile, the Saints used a short Giants drive to get good field position and Derek Carr made the best of it.

Carr went 23-of-28 for 218 yards and three touchdowns in an extremely efficient game that Saints fans have been waiting for.

He did so without Chris Olave, who was unavailable Sunday. So running back Alvin Kamara was his top receiver and top rusher, as Kamara had 66 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards to lead the Saints in both categories.

However, Kamara wasn’t the one to get into the end zone. Instead, it was Keith Kirkwood, a New Jersey native himself like DeVito, scoring the first touchdown of the game for New Orleans on a seven-yard catch.

It was only a 7-6 game at halftime, but the Saints immediately started the second half with a scoring drive, this time with Carr finding his big tight end Juwan Johnson on a 23-yard strike.

That started back-to-back scoring drives for the Saints. First, a 50-yard Billy Grupe field goal made it 17-6. Then, a play-action pass to Jimmy Graham had the veteran tight end score in each of the last three games for the Saints.

That’s all the Saints needed, as the defense continued to tee off on DeVito and the Giants.

Any consolation for New York was tight end Darren Waller finally getting off the injured reserve and playing for the Giants, hauling in four catches for 40 yards.

However, any slight playoff hopes the Giants had are likely done at 5-9.

With New York heading to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, the Saints will have a short week to face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.