Saints’ Foster Moreau announces he’s in ‘full remission’ after battle with cancer

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau gave the football world tremendous news on Monday, as he announced he is officially in remission after battling Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Moreau took to social media to make the announcement.

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma!” Moreau wrote. “I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended.”

Moreau was diagnosed with cancer in March following a regular doctor checkup as he was a free agent and physicals are done by teams. He called it a “life sentence” and took time away from the game to start immediate battle with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

However, Moreau was never going to let his diagnosis get in the way of his football career.

SAINTS’ FOSTER MOREAU PRACTICES FOR FIRST TIME SINCE CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Moreau was spotted at Saints OTAs at the end of May, which is a completely voluntary workout with the team. He was running routes, catching passes and doing everything else his teammates were, which was inspiring to the group and those following his journey.

“I’ll continue to fight this as long as I need to,” Moreau said, via ESPN, following that practice. “As many times as I need to fight this and go back into remission, I will.”

While there are “mental hurdles” Moreau said he needs to clear, the odds of him beating his cancer were high after learning the details behind what his diagnosis meant.

“I tend to play the percentages, and I’ve beaten a lot of odds in my life,” he said back in March. “If I can beat those odds, I would’ve loved to. But I’ve also kicked a lot of a–. If I couldn’t beat the odds then I just have to deal with it. It was hard and it was scary. Every day passes, and it seems to ease up on my mind a little bit. By the time that first chemotherapy session starts, it will be like Sunday morning waking up and getting ready to kick someone’s a–.”

It looks like Moreau, who signed a three-year deal with the Saints worth $12 million after spending the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, is on track to do that in 2023 after this incredible news.