Saints’ Foster Moreau practices for first time since cancer diagnosis

A cancer diagnosis wasn’t going to get in Foster Moreau’s way.

Despite what he called a “life sentence,” the tight end attended a voluntary workout with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, now that he’s currently out of treatment.

Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March after a regular checkup. He decided to take some time away from football, but he vowed to not let the diagnoses define him.

“I tend to play the percentages, and I’ve beaten a lot of odds in my life,” he said back in March. “If I can beat those odds, I would’ve loved to. But I’ve also kicked a lot of a–. If I couldn’t beat the odds then I just have to deal with it. It was hard and it was scary. Every day passes, and it seems to ease up on my mind a little bit. By the time that first chemotherapy session starts, it will be like Sunday morning waking up and getting ready to kick someone’s a–.”

Well, he’s off to a hot start, and he says he’s “full steam ahead.”

“I’ll continue to fight this as long as I need to,” Moreau said after practice, via ESPN. “As many times as I need to fight this and go back into remission, I will.”

Moreau noted that he needs to clear more “mental [hurdles] than anything.”

The 26-year-old tight end signed a three-year deal worth $12 million. He spent his first four seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, so he is reunited with Derek Carr.