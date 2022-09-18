Saints’ Jameis Winston playing against Bucs with ‘four fractures in his back,’ NFL insider says

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been plagued by injuries over the last few seasons of his career – going back to when he was slinging the pill for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While he suffered a torn ACL in the first half of the season, Winston is reportedly dealing with a bad back as well. Winston has a matchup with the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve learned that Jameis Winston is playing in this game with four fractures in his back from L1 all the way down to L4,” FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer said. “I’m told there’s no risk of further damage, however, he is dealing with an awful lot of pain. The Saints gave him four different pads to choose from to try and pad that area to protect him.”

Winston got the Saints off to a good start in his first full season as the team’s starting quarterback. He was 5-2 in seven games before he was injured against the Buccaneers. In those seven games, he had 1,170 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes and only three interceptions.

He returned to the team this season and got the starting job back.

In last week’s comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, Winston was 23-for-34 with 269 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He didn’t throw an interception.

New Orleans had Michael Thomas return from injury last week as well. The team also utilized Jarvis Landry a lot in his first game with the Saints.

Winston and the Saints play Tom Brady and the Bucs at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.