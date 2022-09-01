Saints’ Marcus Maye arrested for allegedly pointing gun at ‘several juvenile females’ during incident

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Monday for aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly pointing a gun at a vehicle with “several juvenile females” inside.

Maye, 29, was identified as the driver of a black SUV involved in the incident, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson Parish is the county where New Orleans is located.

“Maye was arrested this morning on a warrant that was obtained for his arrest for one count of aggravated assault with a firearm,” police said in a news release.

“Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.”

Maye was booked and released on a $30,000 bond.

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out,” Eric Hessler, Maye’s attorney, told NFL Network.

This is the second time in less than two years Maye has been arrested. He was booked last February for driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and leaving the scene of an accident after a car crash in Florida.

Maye just signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Saints after five seasons with the New York Jets. He is expected to be a starter at safety alongside Tyrann Mathieu, who also joined New Orleans via free agency.

While Maye’s Week 1 status against the Atlanta Falcons is now in question, NFL suspensions usually come further down the line after facts about cases are revealed.

In 60 career games, Maye has 312 combined tackles, six interceptions, 24 passes defended and 3.5 sacks.