Saints, Panthers players ejected after striking each other in the helmet

Two players were ejected from the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers game on Sunday.

The incident came with about 12:08 remaining in the third quarter. Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman ran the ball for no gain but after the play some pushing and shoving ensued. Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport appeared to hit Foreman in the helmet first and the running back fired back.

Officials threw flags and called unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on both players. The officials then made the determination to eject both players from the last game of the season.

Foreman was then seen yelling something across the field on his way out.

Foreman was leading the Panthers with 67 rushing yards. Davenport had recorded three tackles in the game before he was tossed. New Orleans was leading at the time 7-0.

Foreman made his 17th appearance in a game this season. He recorded a career-high 846 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in his first season with Carolina. He was called upon to do more after the team traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of the season.

Davenport is in his fifth season with the Saints. He recorded 26 tackles and a half-sack in 14 games going into Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers.

New Orleans entered the game 7-9 and Carolina entered 6-10.