Salisbury Man Convicted and Sentenced for CDS Possession & Distribution

A Salisbury man has been convicted and sentenced for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances. After accepting the guilty plea, the Honorable Matthew A. Maciarello, Associate Judge for the Circuit Court of Wicomico County, sentenced 45-year-old Jason Suha to 23 years in prison with all but four years being suspended. The sentence imposed was within the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines. Also pursuant to the plea agreement, over $232,600, a 2023 Toyota Highlander, a 2022 Lexus, and a 2017 Toyota Tundra were forfeited to Wicomico County. The sentencing stems from search and seizure warrants executed at the end of March on several homes and vehicles associated with Suha. Officers seized cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of money. Deputies learned that Suha was importing controlled dangerous substances from California to Wicomico County for distribution.