Salisbury Police Improve Phone System to Keep Officers and Citizens Safe

As Salisbury Police look to more effectively handle incoming phone calls, and focus more on the officers’ as well as your safety, they have implemented an automated phone system for non-emergency calls. Starting Monday, December 6th, callers to the Salisbury Police Department’s non-emergency number (410-548-3165) will be presented with menu options that will allow them to reach a specific division or employee within the department. They added multiple language options to reflect current city demographics.