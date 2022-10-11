San Antonio teen shot by police in McDonald’s parking lot is on life support: ‘Every breath is a struggle’

The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who was shot multiple times by a former San Antonio police officer while eating a hamburger in a McDonald’s parking lot earlier this month, said Tuesday that the teen is still on life support.

“At this time, there is no improvement in his condition. He is still unconscious and is on life support. The last two days have been difficult and we expect more difficulty ahead, but we remain hopeful,” Cantu’s family told Fox News Digital in a statement through their attorney, Brian Powers.

“We’d like to correct any misrepresentations that Erik is in ‘stable condition’ or he is ‘going to be fine.’ That is not true. Every breath is a struggle for Erik. We ask for everyone’s continued prayers for our son.”

James Brennand, the former San Antonio officer who shot Cantu, was fired last week because his actions “were in violation of departmental tactics, training, and procedures,” police training commander Alyssa Campos said.

Brennand was already in the parking on Oct. 2 for a separate disturbance call when he noticed a vehicle that he believed evaded him the night before.

Video of the incident shows Brennand approach the vehicle and open the car door, then order Cantu to get out.

“With the vehicle door still open, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to leave. The officer was hit by the open door. The officer then stepped back and opened fire on the vehicle as the driver reversed away from him,” Campos said.

Cantu suffered multiple gunshot wounds, while a female passenger was uninjured.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that he does not believe the shooting was justified.

“There is nothing I can say in defense of that officer’s actions that night,” he told WOAI. “I think what happened, initially, there was some contact made, but that did not justify the shooting.”

Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales rejected charges against Cantu and said his office would consider charges against the former officer once the San Antonio Police Department submits its final report on the shooting.