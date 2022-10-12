San Bernardino, Oakland and Los Angeles, California ranked among US’s most dangerous cities: study

The California cities of San Bernardino, Oakland and Los Angeles have been ranked among the state’s most dangerous cities, according to a new study from WalletHub.

“Threats to safety in the U.S. come in many forms, from the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents,” WalletHub’s financial writer Adam McCann said, describing the intent of the study.

“No one can avoid all danger, however, and we take on a certain level of risk based on where we choose to live. Some cities are simply better at protecting their residents from harm,” he added.

The study included the 182 biggest U.S. cities and assessed how each protects its residents against crime and traffic accidents. The national rankings also considered natural disaster risk, financial safety and COVID-19 protections.

San Bernardino, CA was ranked particularly dangerous — 180th on the list — only ahead of Fort Lauderdale, Florida (181) and St. Louis, Missouri (182).

Following San Bernardino, California’s top ten most dangerous cities included Oakland (175), Los Angeles (172), Stockton (149), Bakersfield (144), Long Beach (139), San Francisco (136), Riverside (126), Modesto (118), and Fresno (113).

California also had several cities ranked among the safest in the country, including six in the top 50. The cities included: Fremont (17), Irvine (26), Chula Vista (38), Santa Rosa (39), Glendale (40), and San Diego (48).

California had 29 cities make the national rankings.

Other notable cities ranked lowly on the list, as the most dangerous, included: Detroit, Michigan (179); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (170); Washington, D.C. (168); Dallas, Texas (166); Baltimore, Maryland (161); Atlanta, Georgia (134); and Chicago, Illinois (133).

According to WalletHub, the top five safest cities in the U.S. were Columbia, Maryland; Nashua, New Hampshire; Laredo, Texas; Portland, Maine; and Warwick, Rhode Island.