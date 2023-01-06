San Diego Padres all-time home run king Nate Colbert dead at 76

All-time San Diego Padres home run leader Nate Colbert died on Thursday at the age of 76.

In a statement from the organization, Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert. Our hearts go out to his wife, Kasey, and the entire Colbert family at this very difficult time.”

The Padres also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Colbert sits atop the Padres homer list with 163.

RED SOX, RAFAEL DEVERS AGREE TO MASSIVE EXTENSION: REPORTS

A first baseman, Colbert was an original member of the 1969 Padres expansion team.

In 1999, he was inducted into the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame as a member of its inaugural class.

XANDER BOGAERTS, PADRES AGREE TO AN 11-YEAR, $280 MILLION DEAL: REPORTS

Colbert also spent time with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Montreal Expos and Oakland Athletics over 10 seasons in the big leagues.

A three-time all-star, Colbert recorded 173 career home runs, to go along with 833 hits and a .243 batting average.

He also posted a lifetime on-base percentage of .322, to go along with 520 RBI.