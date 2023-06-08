San Diego police officer shot, sparking manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

A San Diego police officer was shot Thursday afternoon, sparking a manhunt for the suspect considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the department.

San Diego police said the officer was shot in the Chollas Creek neighborhood, about a 20-minute drive northeast of downtown.

The officer’s injuries are considered non-life-threaning.

Residents were told to shelter in place while officers searched for the suspect.

SDPD said the suspect is a Hispanic male, 5’8″, approximately 150 lbs., bald, and wearing a grey sweatshirt.

