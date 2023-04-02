San Diego State’s Lamont Butler hits game-winning shot to send Aztecs to national title game

San Diego State’s Lamont Butler sent the Aztecs into the national championship for the first time in the program’s history with an incredible buzzer-beating shot to beat Florida Atlantic, 72-71.

A Johnell Davis miss led to a Nathan Mensah rebound. The ball ended up in Butler’s hands and he delivered his own one shining moment.

San Diego State will meet the winner of UConn and Miami in the national championship.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.