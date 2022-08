San Francisco 49ers 2022-2023 NFL schedule

The San Francisco 49ers will usher in the Trey Lance era Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, and, with Deebo Samuel still in the picture, everything appears to be coming together for the team.

The 49ers boast a fearsome defense with Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw and Fred Warner among those holding down the fort.

The team came just short of a Super Bowl bid last year and will likely be back in that same mix this season. Week 4 and Week 8 both feature an NFC championship rematch between the Niners and Los Angeles Rams.

Read below for the 49ers’ schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears, September 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, September 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 3: San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos, September 25, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 4: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, October 3, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 5: San Francisco 49ers @ Carolina Panthers, October 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 6: San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons, October 16, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, October 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 8: San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams, October 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers, November 13, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 11: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals, November 21, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 12: San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints, November 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 13: San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins, December 4, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 14: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, December 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 15: San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks, December 15, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 16: San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders, December 24, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 17: San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders, January 1, 2023

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 18: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD