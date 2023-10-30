San Francisco man allegedly assaults parishioner at church, tosses ‘improvised device’ at police during chase

A San Francisco man allegedly assaulted a parishioner at one of the city’s churches on Sunday before throwing an unknown object at officers during an ensuing police pursuit.

An unidentified man arrived at Saints Peter and Paul Church before service on Sunday and took communion before allegedly assaulting one of the parishioners and being chased out of the church, the pastor told local TV station KGO-TV.

Police responded to the 600 block of Filbert Street at about 5:52 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault. Officers located the suspect, who fled in a vehicle to avoid arrest.

During the pursuit across the Bay Bridge and into the East Bay, the suspect threw an unknown object at officers through the car window, KGO-TV reported. Police described the tossed item as “suspicious devices.”

The suspect set off a pipe bomb in the 1500 block of Jones Street and ignited a “molotov cocktail” on 8th Street between Market and Mission, city supervisor Aaron Peskin, who was briefed on the incident, told The San Francisco Standard.

The pursuit continued onto the freeway, where California Highway Patrol units took over and eventually arrested the suspect.

A spokesperson for CHP told KGO-TV that the suspect did not throw anything from their car after the agency took over the pursuit. However, CHP did discover items inside the suspect’s vehicle during the arrest.

San Francisco police said there are no reports of injuries or property damage in connection with the police chase.

The public has been asked to avoid the area of 8th and Mission streets and the 1500 block of Jones Street.