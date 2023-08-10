San Francisco Mayor London Breed among those evacuated from Maui amid deadly Hawaii fires: report

San Francisco Mayor London Breed reportedly was on Maui Wednesday when wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people.

Breed has since been transported to the Hawaiian island of Oahu, where she remains in Honolulu, Politico first reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Fox News Digital reached out to the San Francisco mayor’s office early Thursday but did not immediately hear back. It is unclear why Breed is in Hawaii.

Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui after a fire took the island by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood in Lahaina Town, which dates to the 1700s and has long been a favorite destination for tourists. Crews battled blazes in several places on the island Wednesday, and the flames forced some adults and children to flee into the ocean.

At least 36 people have died, according to a statement from Maui County late Wednesday that said no other details were available.

36 DEAD FROM CATASTROPHIC HAWAII WILDFIRES AS HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS SLOWLY BEGIN TO DECREASE THURSDAY

Officials said earlier that 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people injured.

HAWAII OFFICIALS ISSUE EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION AS WILDFIRES PROPELLED BY HURRICANE DORA RAGE, FORCE EVACUATIONS

“Tragedy that hits one of us is felt by all of us,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a pre-recorded video statement early Thursday. “These past few days, the resolve of our families, businesses and visitors have been tested like never before in our lifetime. With lives lost and properties decimated, we are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time.”

“We are truly grateful for our first responders and emergency personnel whose own families and friends have been affected by the Lahaina and Upcountry fires,” he continued. “Our emergency operations center has been fully activated, and we are fortunate to be able to work together with our federal, state and county business partners as we make our way through this crisis. Even though we are hurting, we are still able to move forward, especially when we do it together. In the days ahead we will be stronger as a kaiaulu, or a community, as we rebuild with resilience and aloha.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.