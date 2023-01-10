San Francisco police offer $50K reward for information on tourist’s murder

San Francisco police are offering a reward of $50,000 for information about a man’s homicide last summer.

SFPD announced the cash incentive Monday for anyone who leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 32-year-old Samuel St. Pierre, who was visiting San Francisco when he was killed June 19, 2022.

When police officers responded to Alhambra and Scott streets in the Marina District around 10:35 p.m. that night, they found St. Pierre suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say it is believed St. Pierre did not know his killer, who took off from the scene in a grey 2014-16 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited.

An online obituary says St. Pierre was born in the southern California city of San Clemente, which is about a 7-hour drive from the Bay Area. He reportedly lived in Placer County at the time of his death, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Sgt. Delaney at 415-734-3102. People can also contact the TIP LINE and remain anonymous at 415-575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to 847411 and type “SFPD,” then the tip.