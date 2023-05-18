San Francisco ‘serial stalker’ who targeted women is convicted, DA says

A serial stalker accused of groping women in San Francisco last year was convicted of multiple crimes, authorities said Wednesday.

Bill Gene Hobbs, 34, would approach victims and make unwanted advances, prosecutors said. He would touch them and then flee, authorities said.

A jury convicted him on charges of false imprisonment, sexual battery, battery and assault.

“The jury’s verdict delivers justice for all of the women that were victimized by Mr. Hobbs,” said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “He will now face consequences for his unacceptable behavior, and brazen harassment of women throughout San Francisco.”

Hobbs was arrested by U.S. Park Police and San Francisco police on Oct. 14, 2022. He was connected to several assaults in the city that began around September 2022.

Hobbs faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced on June 8.