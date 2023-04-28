San Francisco sparks new outrage over violent crime, NFL Draft night stunner and more top headlines
BACK ON THE STREET – San Francisco allows man seen violently attacking former fire commissioner with pipe free to strike again. Continue reading …
DRAFT NIGHT STUNNER – Detroit Lions’ pick of Alabama running back sends social media into a frenzy. Continue reading …
BITTER BREW – Bud Light, reeling from Dylan Mulvaney backlash, to throw more money at the problem. Continue reading …
‘GOT THIS… WRONG’ – Senate Dems line up in favor of spiking Biden’s Chinese solar handout. Continue reading …
ARTIFICIAL TRUTH – ChatGP’s responses aren’t always accurate, writes Rachel Chiu. Continue reading …
–
HOW LOW CAN IT GO? – Biden approval rating hits all-time low amid re-election campaign launch, poll shows. Continue reading …
ARMED AND DANGEROUS – The IRS plans to hire gun-carrying special agents in all 50 states. Continue reading …
VOTED DOWN – House rejects Gaetz resolution to remove US troops from Somalia. Continue reading …
NO CONFIDENCE – Americans are not confident Kamala Harris can be president, says former Democrat VP candidate. Continue reading …
‘ENTIRELY NORMAL’ – Karine Jean-Pierre defends Biden’s reporter cheat sheet at presser. Continue reading …
‘THERE’S A LOT OF FRUSTRATION’ – Biden’s historic avoidance of formal media questions irritates press. Continue reading …
TIRELESS ADVOCATES – President of largest teachers union endorses Biden-Harris for 2024 re-election. Continue reading …
COVID LOCKDOWNS TRASHED – ‘Shawshank Redemption’ star Tim Robbins rips ‘lack of freedom of assembly,’ speech that COVID mandates brought. Continue reading …
SHORT QUESTIONS – Dana Perino asks Shannon Bream about the opportunity that changed her life and her favorite book. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – The media’s ‘Biden Protection Program’ is back. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden speaks to us as if we’re deaf, dumb and blind. Continue reading …
BUSTED! – College professor discusses possible method to identify ChatGPT-plagiarized work Continue reading …
GROWLING AND SNARLING’ – Exorcist reveals signs of demonic possession, responds to new exorcist movie. Continue reading …
ONE GIANT LEAP FOR WOMANKIND – Meet the American who wrote the moon-landing software: Margaret Hamilton, computer whiz and mom. Continue reading …
‘CHAOS’ – Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal was chaotic. I should know. I was there. Continue reading …
BOTCHED BEAUTY – Sharon Osbourne, Courteney Cox, Victoria Beckham share plastic surgery regrets. Continue reading …
WATCH: BUCKET LIST: A young chimp in Knoxville, Tennessee, has a ton of fun playing with a plastic bucket. See this adorable video of a chimpanzee and her surprisingly favorite toy. See video …
WATCH: US border sheriffs describe preparations when Title 42 border rule ends. See video …
WATCH: FBI pressed by House committee on Chinese espionage within the US. See video …
