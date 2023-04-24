San Francisco Target reportedly puts products behind security glass amid shoplifting concerns

A Target store in San Francisco is locking up some of its products behind security glass as shoplifting remains a concern for retailers in the region amid an increase in shoplifting.

A Tik Tok user posted images of some products of the store on the city’s Folsom Street behind the glass since at least October, WNCT-TV reported. Many stores lock up valuable items like razors and other expensive products.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Target spokesperson said other media reports about all the store’s products being locked up were not true.

“Like other retailers, organized retail crime is a concern across our business. We’re taking proactive measures to keep our teams and guests safe while deterring and preventing theft,” the spokesperson said. “These mitigation efforts include hiring additional security guards, adding third-party guard services at select locations, and using new technologies and tools to protect merchandise from being stolen.”

“We are working with legislators, law enforcement, and retail industry partners to support public policy that would help achieve our goals of creating a safe environment in our stores and keeping our doors open in communities across the country,” the statement continued.

The San Francisco area has been hit hard by smash-and-grab thefts and mobs of thieves ransacking stores with reckless abandon.

The National Retail Federation’s 2022 retail security survey ranked San Francisco/Oakland as the second-most hard-hit metropolitan area by theft in 2020 and 2021, behind Los Angeles. New York City was third while Houston placed fourth.

The top items stolen were apparel, electronics and health and beauty products, the survey said. The major of retailers reported those participating in organized retail crime have been somewhat or more much more violent compared to the previous year.

Another 54.6% of retailers reported that bail reforms have been associated with a “substantial” increase in repeat offenders. In 2021, Walgreens closed several stores in San Francisco because of theft,