San Francisco weighs in: How would you grade Gavin Newsom?

People in San Francisco graded California Gov. Gavin Newsom and provided Fox News with feedback on his performance.

“D minus,” one man, Paul, told Fox News. “Gavin Newsom’s all about himself.”

But another San Francisco local gave the California Democrat an A.

“I like his new policies about reacting to the climate crisis,” the woman told Fox News.

Newsom recently received a 53% approval rating, a Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey of registered California voters found. The Democrat has also pushed state lawmakers to take greater action on climate change.

“B,” another San Francisco local told Fox News. She also said liked his climate change positions as well as “his stance on abortion rights.”

Newsom signed legislation in June to “protect those in California from civil liability for providing, aiding or receiving abortion care in the state,” a statement from the governor’s office said.

Many who applauded Newsom’s performance praised his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The California governor was the first to impose a statewide lockdown in March 2020 and enacted some of the nation’s strictest COVID-19 measures.

“I thought he did a great job during the pandemic,” one San Francisco local told Fox News.

Another man who gave the governor a B told Fox News: “I think early on in the pandemic, he was definitely on top of everything.”

But, the San Francisco man still felt Newsom had room to improve.

“I think these days there’s still a lot of crisis out there, it’s not to say he’s done a terrible job, but there are wildfires and other shortcomings,” he said.

California has recently seen extreme heat waves, with some cities reaching record highs last week, according to the National Weather Service.