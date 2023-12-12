San Francisco woman allegedly linked to fatal stabbing of Cash App founder has DUI charges dismissed

Charges against the sister of a man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee outside her San Francisco apartment have been dismissed as authorities continue to investigate her on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said Monday.

Khazar Momeni, 38, the wife of plastic surgeon Dino Elyassnia, was arrested last month after she allegedly crashed her car in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District. Responding officers found probable cause to charge her with driving under the influence.

They also filed two hit-and-run charges and accused her of failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to drive within her lane, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

“The charges against her are being discharged at this time pending further investigation,” the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said. “Although the charges against Ms. Momeni are being discharged, the investigation is continuing, and charges could be filed at a later date.”

Prosecutors have not yet received a toxicology report for the incident, the DA’s office said. It noted that dismissing charges involving blood drawn for toxicology due to delays in receiving the report is “very common and not unusual.”

Momeni’s brother, Silicon Valley outsourcing entrepreneur Nima Momeni, 38, is charged with fatally stabbing Lee in April. The killing was captured on surveillance video cameras and showed Lee stumbling down a sidewalk, clutching at his wounds and begging passersby for help before collapsing.

Prosecutors said Nima Momeni led Lee out of his sister’s luxury apartment building and drove to a parking lot where he stabbed him. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The alleged murder weapon, a knife police say was covered in both Lee’s blood and Nima Momeni’s DNA, came from Khazar Momeni’s kitchen, according to police.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.