Saquon Barkley to skip Giants’ mandatory minicamp amid negotiations: ‘Not looking to set any contract records’

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley will not attend the team’s mandatory minicamp this week as he continues to hold out in hopes of reaching a new deal in which he is “compensated respectfully,” according to a report.

After his AMPT football camp in New Jersey on Sunday, Barkley confirmed that he would not attend training on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“As I have previously stated, I’m not looking to set any contract records. I’m not demanding to be the highest-paid player at my position,” he said in a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I understand the market. My goal is just to be compensated respectfully based on my contributions to the team on the field and in the locker room. I’ve been in talks with the Giants throughout the offseason. If at some point there’s a deal that is fair to both sides on the table, I’ll be ready to sign.”

Barkley, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, said talks are ongoing with both sides willing to negotiate, but he added that there’s “no rush” to get the deal done now with the deadline still more than a month out.

“I think they’re open to talking. I’m open to talking,” Barkley said via ESPN.

“I think, at the end of the day, if you really break it down and look at it as a whole, there is no rush. There is still time on the table to get to July 17. July 17 is not tomorrow. It’s not in a week. That is how I look at it. Maybe that is the naive way to look at it, I could be completely wrong. But for me, that’s how I look at it. I could be completely wrong, hopefully. I trust in the Giants that we could get something done.”

Drafted No. 2 overall by the Giants in 2018, Barkley has proven himself as one of the top running backs in the league. Under head coach Brian Daboll’s offense, he led the team with 1,312 yards on 295 carries last season with 10 touchdowns along with 338 receiving yards.

According to ESPN, Barkley reportedly turned down a deal earlier in the year that was close to $14 million a year. If he plays under the franchise tag, he will earn a little more than $10 million this season.

