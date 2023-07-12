Saquon Barkley’s Week 1 status ‘in jeopardy’ if Giants don’t reach long-term deal: report

Saquon Barkley’s contract dilemma with the New York Giants has gotten to a place fans feared. He might sit out to start the season.

We’ve seen it done before by NFL stars who believe they are worth more than what their organization has been offering in contract negotiations.

The running back market being at a major low right now isn’t helping Barkley’s case with the Giants.

But he’s proven to be one of the best in the game and a player the offense revolved around under new head coach Brian Daboll last season.

Barkley knows his price. The Giants know what they want to spend. They haven’t been able to meet in the middle.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini is hearing Barkley’s Week 1 availability is “in jeopardy” if a deal isn’t agreed upon by Monday, which is the deadline when his $10.1 million franchise tag will be locked in for the 2023 season.

The Giants and Barkley will have until 4 p.m. that day to iron something out. If not, Barkley will be making a big decision about what to do for 2023.

New York reportedly offered Barkley a deal that would have paid $14 million per season, but a report also mentioned he wasn’t happy with how the deal was structured.

Because of that, Barkley has been painted as greedy, which hasn’t been helping matters this offseason.

“Me getting tagged, was I upset about it? Nobody wants to get tagged,” Barkley told ESPN in June. “To sit here and say I was frustrated, I was mad, I was upset. … What really got me upset was the stories that got leaked out, how misleading they were and how untruthful they were.

“I feel it was trying to paint a narrative of me, a picture of me, that is not even true. Not even close to being the truth.”

Barkley finished with 1,312 rushing yards last season, good for fourth in the NFL, while totaling 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Daniel Jones, who signed a four-year pact this offseason that locks him in as the team’s franchise quarterback, completed 57 passes to Barkley, tied for the team lead in 2022.

The two were also seen together working out this offseason, suggesting Barkley still wants to build a rapport with Jones.

Dexter Lawrence, who banked $90 million on his extension this offseason, believes Barkley will be worth every penny.

“I think Saquon is going to get what he deserves,” Lawrence told reporters last month after inking his new deal. “He’s a great player, he’s a great leader for us. One of the top players on the team. I’m excited to see what’s up for him.”

Barkley said he’s going to think about sitting out if a long-term deal isn’t reached by Monday.

The clock is ticking in East Rutherford.