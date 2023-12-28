Savanah Soto murder: Video shows persons of interest in pregnant Texas teen, boyfriend’s killing

Police on Thursday released video of two people of interest and vehicles in the capital murder case of 18-year-old pregnant Texas teen Savanah Soto, her unborn baby, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra.

The San Antonio Police Department released the video on its Facebook page, showing two vehicles and persons of interest from a nearby location where the bodies of Soto and Guerra were discovered Tuesday in a car at an apartment complex.

In the video, a person is seen exiting a dark-colored pickup truck, and the other is driving the victims’ silver Kia Optima.

On Thursday, police told Fox News Digital that the medical examiner’s office identified one of the victims as Guerra, who was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives added that they are still awaiting positive identification of the female victim, who is believed to be 18-year-old Savanah Soto, who was nine months pregnant at the time of her death. Soto’s family confirmed her death to FOX San Antonio.

Guerra and Soto were found deceased in a car at an apartment complex in San Antonio the day after Christmas. Soto’s family had reported her missing on Friday, after she failed to show up for a scheduled induction to deliver her baby.

During a Tuesday night press conference, SAPD Chief William McManus called the crime scene “complex” and “perplexing.”

He said the bodies were found in a Kia Optima that was connected to Soto’s disappearance. He said the bodies may have been in the car for three to four days.

Anyone with any information on this dark-colored pickup truck, with a bed cover, or the two persons of interest seen in this video, is encouraged to call SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440.