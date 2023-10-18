School bus crashes into Edison, NJ, home, causing extensive damage

At least one person reportedly has been injured Wednesday after a school bus carrying students crashed into a home in New Jersey, causing extensive damage to the property.

The Edison Police Department says Rahway Road in the area of Ziga Lane is now shut down as a result of a “motor vehicle accident.”

The school bus involved in the accident left the road, crashed through a fence and then took out a portion of a home’s garage, according to Fox5 NY.

The station, citing initial reports, said there was one minor injury, but it was not immediately clear to whom.

The remaining students later were transferred to another bus, Fox5 NY reports.

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan told WABC that the bus’ brakes apparently failed, and the driver went through a field to avoid hitting other houses.

No one was injured inside the home during the crash, authorities also said to the station.

On Monday, a driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus heading to Southwestern Elementary School in Suffolk, Virginia, overturned, according to The Associated Press.

The news agency reports that the driver and children suffered minor injuries.

Additionally, at the start of October, a 17-year-old high school senior was struck and killed by a school bus in Florida as he rode his bicycle near the school’s entrance, according to authorities and school district officials.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 2 outside Lake Minneola High School in Clermont, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The teen was riding his bike on the sidewalk of Hancock Road when he approached the intersection, which has a stop sign, and entered a marked crosswalk, the agency said in a news release obtained by FOX35 Orlando.

The driver of the school bus, identified as a 78-year-old woman, was traveling southbound on Hancock Road and turned left before seeing the teen in the crosswalk, troopers said. When the driver saw the teen, authorities say she swerved left, striking the student and running off the road.

The school bus driver and two passengers, a 55-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, were not injured in that crash.

