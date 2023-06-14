School bus overturns on I-94 in Chicago, injuring six students

Six students were injured in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon when the school bus they were riding in rolled over on I-94, according to local reports.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on northbound I-94 near 35th Street, the Chicago Fire Department said.

School officials from City Baptist Schools, a Christian school based in Hammond, Indiana, told the station that six students were aboard the bus during the incident.

The children, aged 12 to 16, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WMAQ-TV reported.

TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY PETE BUTTIGIEG VOWS SWIFT AID AND REPAIR OF DAMAGED PHILADELPHIA I-95 SECTION

Illinois State Police said that the school bus was the only vehicle involved in the accident, WLS-TV reported.

The bus driver refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.

BOSTON TROLLEY DERAILS WITH ABOUT 30 PASSENGERS ONBOARD, NO INJURIES REPORTED

Lanes on the roadway were temporarily closed until the bus could be towed.

Police have yet to determine what caused the bus to crash as the investigation continues.