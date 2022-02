School & Community Delays, Announcements: Tue. Feb. 1st

Announcements for Tue. Feb. 1st (updated Tue. @ 4:00 a.m.)

DELAWARE

*Caesar Rodney School District: remote learning day

*Capital School District: remote learning day; 1-hour delay

*Delmar School District: 90-minute delay; breakfast not served

*Indian River School District: 2-hour delay; custodians should report on time

*Lake Forest School District: remote learning day

*Laurel School District: 2-hour delay, no morning Pre-K, breakfast will not be served

*Lighthouse Christian School: 2-hour delay

*Milford School District: 1-hour delay

*Milford Christian School: 1-hour delay

*Seaford School District: 2-hour delay

*Sussex Academy: 2-hour delay

*Sussex Tech High School: 2-hour delay

MARYLAND

*Berlin Head Start: 2-hour delay

*Crisfield Head Start: 2-hour delay

*Holly Grove Christian School: 2-hour delay

*Salisbury Christian School: 2-hour delay

*Salisbury School: 2-hour delay

*Salisbury Head Start: 90-minute delay

*Snow Hill Head Start: 2-hour delay

*St. Francis de Dales, Salisbury: 2-hour delay

*Somerset County Public Schools: 2-hour delay

*Somerset Head Start, Westover: 2-hour delay

*Wicomico County Public Schools: 90-minute delay

*Worcester County Public Schools: 2-hour delay, no AM half-day pre-K

*Worcester Prep: 2-hour delay

VIRGINIA

*Accomack County Public Schools: remote learning day

OTHER:

-CHEER Senior Services: 2-hour delay

-Indian River Senior Center: 2-hour delay