Cancellations & Delays, Mon, Jan 31st

January 31, 2022/Mark Fowser

LAST UPDATED: 1/31/22 – 5:30 am

SCHOOLS / DELAWARE

  • Agape Learning Academy/Milford – closed
  • Bethel Christian School – closed
  • Cape Henlopen School District – closed – a remote, asynchronous day for staff and students. Assignments will be posted to SeeSaw or Schoology by 9am Monday
  • Capital School District – remote learning day; 1-hour delay
  • Caesar Rodney School District – closed
  • Delmar School District – closed
  • Delmarva Christian Early Learning Center – closed
  • Delmarva Christian High School – closed
  • Delmarva Christian Milton – closed
  • Epworth Christian/Laurel – closed
  • Epworth Preschool/Rehoboth – closed
  • Indian River School District – closed Monday – Secretaries should not report to work. All 12-month employees should report two hours late but should check their district e-mail accounts for additional details
  • Lighthouse Christian School – closed
  • Milford Christian School – closed
  • Milford School District – all Schools will have remote learning with a delayed start time at 10am
  • Primeros Pasos/Gtown – delayed 2 hours
  • Pyle Child Development Center/Frankford – delayed 2 hours
  • Sussex Academy – an asynchronous learning day for all students K-12. Students should check Schoology for assignments.
  • Sussex Tech – remote learning day
  • The Cross Christian Academy/Seaford – closed
  • Woodbridge School District – closed

SCHOOLS / MARYLAND

  • Berlin Head Start – closed
  • Caroline County Schools – closed – all offices open at 10am
  • Crisfield Head Start – closed
  • Dorchester County Schools – closed
  • Easton Head Start – closed
  • Faith Baptist School/Salisbury – closed
  • Holly Grove Christian – closed
  • Hurlock Head Start – closed
  • Living Hope Christian/Crisfield – closed
  • Most Blessed Sacrament/Berlin – closed
  • Salisbury Baptist Academy – closed
  • Salisbury Christian School – closed
  • Salisbury School – closed
  • Salisbury Head Start – closed
  • Seaside Christian/OC – closed
  • Snow Hill Head Start – closed
  • Somerset County Schools – closed
  • St Francis de Sales School/Salisbury – remote learning day
  • Sts Peter & Paul/Easton – remote learning day
  • Sunny Day Christian Preschool/Cambridge – closed
  • Talbot County Schools – closed
  • Wicomico County Schools – closed
  • Wicomico Schools Central Office – closed
  • Worcester County Public Schools – remote learning day
  • Worcester Prep – closed
  • Wye River Upper School – closed

SCHOOLS / VIRGINIA

  • Accomack Public Schools – closed

HIGHER EDUCATION

  • Delaware Tech/Gtown – open at 10am – All virtual classes and activities will proceed as scheduled
  • Salisbury University – closed
  • UD Research & Education Center/Gtown – delayed 2 hours

GOVERNMENT

  • Dorchester County – District Court – closed
  • Somerset County – District Court – closed
  • Wicomico County – Circuit Court – closed
  • Wicomico County – District Court – closed
  • Worcester County – OC District Court – closed
  • Worcester County – Snow Hill District Court – closed
  • Maryland State Government- Liberal Leave today – Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester Counties

OTHER

  • Cape Henlopen Senior Center – closed
  • CHEER Center/Roxana – closed – no heat
  • CHEER/All other centers – 90 minute staff delay. 10 am activity site opening to public. No Transportation and No Homebound deliveries. Central kitchen open
  • Harrington Senior Center – closed
  • Laurel Senior Center – closed
  • Milford Senior Center – closed
  • Woodland Ferry – operations will be suspended through the upcoming winter storm. Ferry operations will tentatively resume on Monday, January 31
