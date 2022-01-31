Cancellations & Delays, Mon, Jan 31st
January 31, 2022/
LAST UPDATED: 1/31/22 – 5:30 am
SCHOOLS / DELAWARE
- Agape Learning Academy/Milford – closed
- Bethel Christian School – closed
- Cape Henlopen School District – closed – a remote, asynchronous day for staff and students. Assignments will be posted to SeeSaw or Schoology by 9am Monday
- Capital School District – remote learning day; 1-hour delay
- Caesar Rodney School District – closed
- Delmar School District – closed
- Delmarva Christian Early Learning Center – closed
- Delmarva Christian High School – closed
- Delmarva Christian Milton – closed
- Epworth Christian/Laurel – closed
- Epworth Preschool/Rehoboth – closed
- Indian River School District – closed Monday – Secretaries should not report to work. All 12-month employees should report two hours late but should check their district e-mail accounts for additional details
- Lighthouse Christian School – closed
- Milford Christian School – closed
- Milford School District – all Schools will have remote learning with a delayed start time at 10am
- Primeros Pasos/Gtown – delayed 2 hours
- Pyle Child Development Center/Frankford – delayed 2 hours
- Sussex Academy – an asynchronous learning day for all students K-12. Students should check Schoology for assignments.
- Sussex Tech – remote learning day
- The Cross Christian Academy/Seaford – closed
- Woodbridge School District – closed
SCHOOLS / MARYLAND
- Berlin Head Start – closed
- Caroline County Schools – closed – all offices open at 10am
- Crisfield Head Start – closed
- Dorchester County Schools – closed
- Easton Head Start – closed
- Faith Baptist School/Salisbury – closed
- Holly Grove Christian – closed
- Hurlock Head Start – closed
- Living Hope Christian/Crisfield – closed
- Most Blessed Sacrament/Berlin – closed
- Salisbury Baptist Academy – closed
- Salisbury Christian School – closed
- Salisbury School – closed
- Salisbury Head Start – closed
- Seaside Christian/OC – closed
- Snow Hill Head Start – closed
- Somerset County Schools – closed
- St Francis de Sales School/Salisbury – remote learning day
- Sts Peter & Paul/Easton – remote learning day
- Sunny Day Christian Preschool/Cambridge – closed
- Talbot County Schools – closed
- Wicomico County Schools – closed
- Wicomico Schools Central Office – closed
- Worcester County Public Schools – remote learning day
- Worcester Prep – closed
- Wye River Upper School – closed
SCHOOLS / VIRGINIA
- Accomack Public Schools – closed
HIGHER EDUCATION
- Delaware Tech/Gtown – open at 10am – All virtual classes and activities will proceed as scheduled
- Salisbury University – closed
- UD Research & Education Center/Gtown – delayed 2 hours
GOVERNMENT
- Dorchester County – District Court – closed
- Somerset County – District Court – closed
- Wicomico County – Circuit Court – closed
- Wicomico County – District Court – closed
- Worcester County – OC District Court – closed
- Worcester County – Snow Hill District Court – closed
- Maryland State Government- Liberal Leave today – Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester Counties
OTHER
- Cape Henlopen Senior Center – closed
- CHEER Center/Roxana – closed – no heat
- CHEER/All other centers – 90 minute staff delay. 10 am activity site opening to public. No Transportation and No Homebound deliveries. Central kitchen open
- Harrington Senior Center – closed
- Laurel Senior Center – closed
- Milford Senior Center – closed
- Woodland Ferry – operations will be suspended through the upcoming winter storm. Ferry operations will tentatively resume on Monday, January 31
Posted in