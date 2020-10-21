School Delays Due To Fog, Wed. Oct. 21st

Accomack County Public Schools, two-hour delay



Holly Grove Christian School, two-hour delay



Milford Christian School, one-hour delay



Most Blessed Sacrament School, two hour delay



Poly-Tech, remote learning for students; teachers in-person



Salisbury Christian School, two-hour delay

Salisbury School, one-hour delay



Somerset County Schools, two-hour delay

Wicomico County Schools, morning CTE in-person at Parkside canceled

Worcester County Public Schools, two-hour delay, no AM Pre-kindergarten. All distance learning begins after the two-hour delay. Buses will operate accordingly.



Worcester Prep School, two-hour delay