School Delays Due To Fog, Wed. Oct. 21st

Accomack County Public Schools, two-hour delay
Holly Grove Christian School, two-hour delay
Milford Christian School, one-hour delay
Most Blessed Sacrament School, two hour delay
Poly-Tech, remote learning for students; teachers in-person
Salisbury Christian School, two-hour delay
Salisbury School, one-hour delay
Somerset County Schools, two-hour delay
Wicomico County Schools, morning CTE in-person at Parkside canceled
Worcester County Public Schools, two-hour delay, no AM Pre-kindergarten. All distance learning begins after the two-hour delay. Buses will operate accordingly.
Worcester Prep School, two-hour delay