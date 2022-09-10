Scottie Scheffler surprised with PGA Tour Player of the Year trophy prior to Texas, Alabama game

Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, had one heck of a year.

Scheffler led the PGA Tour with four wins, won his first major and is the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking.

And he’s now the 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year, receiving the award while on the “College GameDay” set at the University of Texas.

Scheffler, a graduate of Texas with a finance degree, was surprised with the Jack Nicklaus Award Saturday morning and was greeted by chants of “Scottie, Scottie, Scottie” from the Texas faithful.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t have much to say,” a teary-eyed Scheffler said after receiving the award. “I was definitely not expecting that. That means a lot to me.”

Scheffler’s four PGA Tour wins came in just six tournaments. He became the first to accomplish that feat since Jason Day in 2014-2015.

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TO RESUME PLAY ON SATURDAY WITH 54-HOLE FORMAT AFTER DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

With the award, Scheffler becomes the first player to win the Player of the Year on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Rookie of the Year award and the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

“Undoubtably, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie’s season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

“And as gratifying as it has been to see his development on the course over the last several years, we are equally thankful that Scottie has embraced the role as an ambassador of the PGA Tour and the game of golf. With young stars like Scottie leading the way, the PGA Tour is in great hands for many years to come.”

Texas and No. 1 Alabama play at noon ET in Austin, Texas.