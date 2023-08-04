Seahawks’ D’Wayne Eskridge, Chiefs’ Charles Omenihu suspended six games for violating NFL’s conduct policy

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D’Wayne “Dee” Eskridge and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu were suspended six games by the NFL Friday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Eskridge, 26, released a statement via his agency in response to the suspension, explaining that a February incident with the mother of his child resulted in his arrest on misdemeanor charges.

“Dwayne quickly took responsibility for his role in this incident. Dwayne entered into an agreement whereby the misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months when he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy,” the statement says.

NFL SUSPENDS SAINTS’ ALVIN KAMARA FOR ROLE IN LAS VEGAS FIGHT

The statement also clarified that Eskridge was not convicted of any crime.

“Dwayne has already enrolled in and has begun therapy,” the statement added. “Dwayne has not been convicted of any crime. He entered into this agreement because it is in the best interest of his family. Dwayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks and the NFL.”

Charles Omenihu, 25, was also suspended Friday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following an alleged domestic violence incident in January.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Jose Police were called to Omenihu’s home for a report of domestic violence, according to law enforcement. A woman claiming to be his girlfriend told officers he had “pushed her to the ground during an argument,” though there were no visible injuries and she declined medical treatment.

He was playing for the San Francisco 49ers at the time.

The Chiefs signed Omenihu to a two-year deal this offseason that could be worth up to $20 million. He started three games and appeared in 17 for San Francisco last season, registering 4½ sacks.

The suspensions follow the NFL’s announcement that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons would be suspended the first three games of the season for their role in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.