Seahawks’ Jamal Adams yells at NFL official after leaving game with injury

Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams’ return to the football field lasted one possession as he took a knee to the head and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Adams was making his return to the field against the New York Giants after being away for 13 months as he recovered from a torn quad tendon he suffered in Week 1 last year. But on the first possession, he suffered the injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The safety’s frustration boiled over on the sideline, and he appeared to direct his ire toward the independent neurologist who checks players for a concussion. Adams was being held back by some of the Seahawks’ personnel, and then he was taken back to the locker room.

APP USERS VIEW THE SPAT HERE.

Adams was in the game for a total of nine snaps.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP RUSS FRANCIS, FELLOW AVIATION ENTHUSIAST KILLED IN PLANE CRASH, POLICE SAY

Seattle acquired Adams from the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade before the start of the 2020 season. Adams was coming off his first All-Pro season and second Pro Bowl season. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season in Seattle after only playing 12 games.

Adams played in 12 games for the Seahawks in 2021, and then he suffered the devastating injury in 2022.

In 25 career games with Seattle, Adams has 173 tackles, nine passes defended, 9.5 sacks and two interceptions.