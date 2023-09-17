Seahawks’ Pete Carroll explodes on ref after penalty called on Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll exploded on an official during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The play in question came as the Seahawks were driving and hoping to take the lead. Geno Smith dropped back to pass and fired a ball from the pocket toward the end zone with no wide receiver in the area as it appeared there was some miscommunication on offense.

A flag came out and Smith was called for intentional grounding even though he wasn’t trying to throw the ball away. The FOX broadcast showed an irate Carroll giving an earful to the side judge.

The penalty pushed the Seahawks back from the Lions’ 17-yard line to the 27-yard line. Two plays later, Seattle was called for illegal formation and had to convert on a pivotal 3rd down, which they did on a pass to Tyler Lockett.

Two plays later, Smith hooked up with Lockett for a touchdown and Seattle took the lead, 24-21.

The Seahawks increased their lead on the Lions’ next drive as quarterback Jared Goff’s completion streak without an interception was snapped thanks to Tre Brown, who returned the pick for a touchdown.

Brown helped put Seattle up 31-21 with 8:04 remaining in the game. The Lions cut the deficit on the following drive with Goff’s touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds – it was the second time they hooked up.

Seattle was looking to go 1-1 after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. The Lions beat the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday night.