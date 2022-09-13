Seahawks’ Shelby Harris relishes win against former team

Shelby Harris and the players who were traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in the monster Russell Wilson deal earlier this season got their sweet revenge on Monday night.

The Seahawks held strong forcing the Broncos to turn the ball over twice in the red zone, and with a solid effort from Geno Smith, won 17-16. Harris had three tackles, including a tackle for a loss in the victory as well as a quarterback hit on Wilson.

He was fired up and talked to NFL Network’s James Palmer after the game.

“It’s a 1-0 statement,” Harris said. “We came out here. Everybody doubted us. Everybody made this about Russ. We made this about the Seattle Seahawks. We came out here, played good ball for four quarters, came out with the W. Nobody expected us to win except us. It’s always gonna be us.”

The defensive line forced Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon to fumble inside the 5-yard line during the game. If not for those turnovers, it would have been a different story.

“Well, that’s what happens when you trade one of your D-linemen to the other team,” Harris added. “We sit here and make plays, all of us. That’s what happens when you get two goal-line stops. Right there – a win. Can’t draw it up any better than that.”

Wilson returned to Seattle to a smattering of boos at Lumen Field.

The Broncos attempted a 64-yard potentially game-winning field goal on 4th down instead of giving Wilson the opportunity to get the first down and potentially get a closer shot at the win.

Wilson had 340 yards on 29-for-42 through the air. His counterpart, Smith, was 23-for-28 with 195 yards and two touchdowns.

