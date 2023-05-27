Sealed Alex Murdaugh crime scene videos mistakenly sent to Netflix: report

Graphic, unedited crime scene videos from Alex Murdaugh’s double murder were accidentally sent to Netflix, but a South Carolina judge ordered that they are to remain sealed, according to a report.

Bodycam footage from responding deputies in the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t properly labeled as sealed exhibits when inventoried during the trial, a source with knowledge of the situation told News 4.

Judge Clifton Newman, who presided over Murdaugh’s double homicide case, issued a clarifying order on Friday that those videos cannot be publicly released, despite the mistake, according to KATV.com.

Edited videos that blurred disturbing images shown during the trial were cleared for release to the public.

On March 2, a jury found Murdaugh guilty of murdering his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, 22, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

Murdaugh continued to deny any wrongdoing, despite the conviction.

Judge Newman excoriated him for his wicked deeds and “duplicitous conduct” before handing him two life sentences to be served consecutively.

“I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttimes when you’re attempting to go to sleep. I’m sure they come and visit you. I’m sure,” the judge said.

That capped a six-week trial that included testimony from 76 witnesses. Murdaugh took the stand himself, which was the final nail in the coffin.

“We already know that he’s a lawyer. He’s able to be emotional with cases,” one of the jurors, James McDowell, said. “He’s able to be emotional with himself. He knows … when to turn it on and off. So I think that we were able to read right through that.”

The jury deliberated for about three hours before returning with the guilty verdict.

Murdaugh still faces several tax evasion indictments and a civil case in the wrongful death case of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who died during a boat crash in 2019 while Alex’s son, Paul, was driving.

Alex will be made available for deposition in that case, which is scheduled for Aug. 14.