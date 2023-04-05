Seamus Power hits back-to-back holes-in-one at Masters Par 3 Contest

There had not been a hole-in-one at the Masters Par 3 Contest, so Seamus Power made up for lost time.

The Irishman drilled not one, but two back-to-back aces in Augusta on Wednesday.

The first came on the eighth hole from 114 yards out, putting some impressive backspin on his shot to knock it in.

But he wasn’t done there – on the very next hole, it was deja vu.

Once again, the 36-year-old caught the slope, and the ball rolled right into the bottom of the cup.

The aces came on the final two holes of the course.

Entering Wednesday, there were 90 total aces in the tournament, nine of them coming in 2016, since the tournament’s inception in 1960.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and two-time green jacket winner Bubba Watson each had a hole-in-one, as well.