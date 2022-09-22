Sean Payton would be interested in 2023 NFL head coaching job if ‘right situation presented itself’

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines following the 2021 season after 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

He has found himself a job as a studio analyst, a gig that Payton says he is enjoying more than he initially thought.

However, the pull of the sidelines has not gone away.

“I really enjoy what I’m doing right now,” Peyton said on the “New Orleans.Football” podcast. “More maybe than I thought. If the right situation presented itself, Mike, I would definitely be interested. And there’s no utopia, if you will when it comes to teams. If I felt like it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that.”

Even though Peyton is enjoying his new job away from the game, the Super Bowl champion coach still appears to have the itch to be on the sidelines.

“This past weekend’s game versus Tampa was the first time that I had a version of FOMO [fear of missing out],” Payton continued. “I was jealous of everyone that was there. Including random Bruce Arians on the sideline.”

Should Payton decide to return to coaching for the 2023 NFL season, he would instantly vault to the top of the list for teams looking for a new face of the franchise.

In his 15 seasons with New Orleans, Peyton went 152-89, making the playoffs nine times and winning Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

He is the all-time leader in games coached, wins and playoff wins in New Orleans franchise history.

Payton was linked to the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins head coaching positions during the offseason before taking a position with FOX as a studio analyst.

The Dolphins ultimately hired Mike McDaniel as their head coach, and Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy is in the third year of a five-year deal in Dallas.