SeaWorld releases additional details about killer whale found dead on Florida beach

Initial findings following a necropsy on a killer whale found dead last week on a Florida beach show its death was likely due to “various illnesses,” SeaWorld said in a statement.

The female orca whale was found dead n Palm Coast on Jan. 11 after beaching itself on the shore. The rare sighting of the whale that was almost 22 feet in length and weighed 9,000 pounds drew large crowds to the area.

“Her passing is tragic, but she remains critically important because of what the necropsy may reveal about her species and what led to her stranding and death,” SeaWorld said after assisting in her rescue and transport. “What we learn will be another important piece of the puzzle in understanding this amazing species and helping protect wild populations, including the endangered Southern Resident killer whales of the Pacific Northwest.”

There are no signs that she was pregnant, no signs of human interaction and no signs of trauma. There were signs of various illnesses, the update said. It will be several weeks or months before her necropsy report is finalized, as samples taken will be sent to labs around the country for analysis.

This is the first time since 1956 that a killer whale has been stranded on the Florida Coast, SeaWorld said.