SEC commissioner laments backlash over CFP committee’s exclusion of Florida State

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey defended those on the College Football Playoff selection committee on Saturday as officials took a lot of heat for leaving undefeated Florida State out of the bracket.

The committee decided to put Alabama into the playoff over Florida State and Georgia. The Crimson Tide won the SEC title as the Seminoles took home the ACC Championship. However, injuries decimated the Seminoles and changed the way committee members saw them. It led to their ouster.

“I didn’t need so many incoming emails I received,” Sankey said, via ESPN. “I can only imagine hearing from those on the selection committee who are volunteers what they received.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think some of the statements made in the immediacy of selection were disappointing to me as a colleague, and I would maintain that the strength of our league – sure we lost some games – but as I look at what were the four best teams, I would maintain that we had two of those four. But again, the selection committee makes that decision, and we respect the decision.”

Florida State officials, coach Mike Norvell and even government authorities took issue with the College Football Playoff members and the four teams they selected.

MICHIGAN’S JIM HARBAUGH EVADES QUESTIONS ABOUT POSSIBLE LEAP TO NFL BEFORE TITLE GAME AGAINST WASHINGTON

Sankey said he respected the decision of the committee to exclude Georgia from the playoff even as they were ranked No. 1 before conference championship weekend and dropped to No. 6 after they lost. The Bulldogs went on to steamroll the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.

“The morning of selection we had prepared a statement that said we have a different view, but we’re not going to point fingers and cast blame,” he said. “We’re going to focus on how do we improve and prepare for the 12-team playoff? That’s it. … I think three or four times we’ve had the fifth-ranked team. Do I think every decision has been perfect? No, but that the authority we allocated.”

The committee may have gotten it exactly right – at least the top half.

No. 1 Michigan will take on No. 2 Washington for the national championship on Monday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.