Second drill sergeant found dead at Fort Jackson within 8 days, Army says

A second drill sergeant has been found dead at Fort Jackson in South Carolina in just over a week, the U.S. Army said Monday.

Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, was found unresponsive Saturday inside his vehicle on the base, the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Jackson said in a news release.

Melton, a drill sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was located by unit personnel after he failed to report for work.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Melton,” said Fort Jackson’s commander, Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly. “Our thoughts are with his family and the soldiers of the Always Forward battalion during this very emotional time.”

No cause of death was immediately provided, though the Army said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

Officials said military chaplains and behavioral health personnel are being provided to support members of the unit.

Less than two weeks before Melton’s death, 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Allen Burtram was found dead on the base after he had failed to report to work, the Columbia Post and Courier reported.

Officials had said Burtram’s death was also being investigated, though there were no signs of foul play.