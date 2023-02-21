Second Memphis nightclub shooting suspect arrested, third man sought could be injured and remains at large

A second suspect – the accused gunman – was arrested Monday afternoon after gunshots rang out in and around a Memphis nightclub a day earlier, leaving 11 people wounded, including one fatally.

The first arrest came earlier Monday after the suspected getaway driver was taken into custody. Memphis police have not provided an update on the third person of interest initially sought.

That unnamed person, seen in a surveillance image wearing a black shirt with green writing, might have been injured and be in need of medical attention, police tweeted Sunday.

Ladarious Marion, 21, was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted second degree murder and five counts of employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony. An arrest warrant was for Marion was issued Sunday, police said.

MEMPHIS POLICE NAB FIRST OF 3 WANTED IN NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING THAT KILLED 1, WOUNDED 10 OTHERS

His arrest came after Julius Freeman, 21, was already taken into custody and charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted facilitation of second-degree murder and five counts of possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony.

Local news outlets reported that Freeman went to the Ridgeway Station and told officers that he was the getaway driver. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he drove the male gunman to the scene, giving him a rifle from the trunk of his car.

Reports claim Freeman also stated that he drove the shooter away from the scene.

The gunfire in and around Live Lounge in Memphis early Sunday killed one male and five others are hospitalized in critical condition.

The remaining five injured have since been released from the hospital.

At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at 1482 East Shelby Drive, the address of Live Lounge. Upon arrival, two shooting victims were located and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, the Memphis Police Department said in a preliminary update on Twitter.

Five additional shooting victims left the scene and arrived by private vehicle in “non-critical condition” at local area hospitals, police said. While on the scene at 1492 East Shelby Drive, officers received information concerning additional shooting victims who were at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

Upon arrival at the second scene, police say one male victim was located and pronounced deceased. Three additional victims were taken in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Police have not disclosed what led up to the shootings or any potential motive.